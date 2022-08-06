Grab Factory Reconditioned Amazon Fire TVs Starting at $245

If you're in the market for a new TV, consider investing in a Fire TV from Amazon. Amazon Fire TVs are great for streaming all your favorite shows and movies. They come packed with features and are available at a great price.

Woot currently has factory reconditioned available, with prices starting as low as $245. These offers are available now while supplies last, but the offer ends tonight or when the items have sold out.

Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, making them a solid investment at much less than you'd be paying to buy new. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day limited warranty, just in case.

Both of these Amazon TVs feature a high definition 4K picture and supports HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. If you want to connect a console for gaming or other devices, the TV comes equipped with three HDMI inputs, so you're covered.

The also features a far-field microphone that allows you to use Alexa to operate the television hand-free, like a smart speaker, to power your device on or off, search for content to watch, control compatible smart home devices and more. And if you would prefer to leave the mic off or only use it once the TV is powered on, those settings are available, too. You can customize it to your preference.You can grab a 55-inch screen for $350 and a 65-inch screen for $420 during today's sale. Keep in mind, however that Dolby Vision is only available on the 65-inch model.

And if cost is the deciding factor for you, check out the . It doesn't have that far-field mic, but it does come with a voice remote, so it's still easy to operate. You can score the 55-inch for $315, which is the size we recommend for most entertainment spaces, but there's also a 50-inch version for $245.