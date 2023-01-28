Grab Discounted New and Used Amazon Devices Starting at $6

Smart devices have grown in popularity over the years, but they can cost a pretty penny. That's why, if you're looking to deck out your home with smart tech, you should wait for sales when you can. If you're ready to outfit your home smart speakers, plugs, displays and TVs and much more, Woot has a variety of different new and used Amazon-brand devices on sale right now to simplify your day to day life. You can shop the sale now through March 31 -- however, some items have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

If you don't mind a few dings and scratches, used items can often slash the price from what a new item costs -- for example, right now you can get your hands on a used Amazon with built-in microphones and Alexa, so you can launch and control your TV with just your voice. The 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch models are available now starting at just $190. And if you just want to add a media streamer to your existing TV, you can snag the for just $17. It comes with the latest Alexa voice remote, which includes TV controls, and even supports Dolby Vision.

Are you looking for a smart display? The is available for $30. The 5-inch display works great as an alarm clock, a smart speaker and even a digital picture frame -- but if you want a larger screen size for streaming or other activities, the second-gen is down to $70.

Smart speakers are often a popular option, and you can continue to add new devices to each room in your home over time. If you don't mind older models, you can get a for only $8, while the is just $4 more. But if you want a little more power, you might want to get the full-size Echo smart speaker. You can grab the for $29. And if you want to get a little peace of mind, you can also check out some of the and on sale right now.

Other devices include Amazon's for $38, an for kids, which is down to just $13, and a discounted for $12. Be sure to shop the at Woot while you can, and check out the other smart home deals we've rounded up if you want to see what else is out there.