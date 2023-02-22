Grab Discounted Kindle Paperwhite Kids E-Readers Starting at $105

Tablets may have a more versatile set of skills, but for avid readers who want a distraction-free reading experience, e-readers aimed at providing a portable library on the go are a better option. Amazon's Kindle lineup has been a favorite for book lovers for ages, with a number of models that offer different features depending on your needs -- including kids. And right now, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition from Amazon at a discount. Prices start at $105, but these offers expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to cash in on this deal.

This kids' e-reader ditches the distractions of other tablets and provides plenty of parental controls and a long battery life to keep your kids engaged in reading. Kindle Paperwhite Kids was released in 2021 and is a great choice for readers as young as 7 years old. It has a 6.8-inch glare-free screen with 300 ppi and built-in adjustable warm light that makes it easy to read outdoors or at night without straining your eyes.

The device holds over a thousand books and has free cloud storage for all Amazon content. It comes equipped with 8GB of storage. It's also IPX8-waterproof rated so you won't have to worry about splashes or accidental submersion. Plus, the device gets up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge depending on usage, so you don't have to carry your charger around all day if your kids want to read while on the go.

Your purchase also comes with a one-year Amazon Plus Kids subscription. The service includes some popular titles for free, along with access to thousands of other books. You can also access Audible via Bluetooth to listen to audiobooks as part of the plan. After your first year, your subscription will continue at $5 a month. However, you can cancel any time through your Parent Dashboard. There are plenty of parental controls on the device as well, allowing you to adjust age filters, add books to your child's library, monitor reading progress and more. There's even an option to use OpenDyslexic, which is a font that can help readers with dyslexia.

For , you'll get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8GB) and a kid-friendly cover (and save $55). Or snag the , which comes with the device and cover, along with a power adapter and screen protector for just $118 (save $75). Best of all, your purchase comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child happens to break it, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. That means you can let your kids be kids, stress-free.

If an e-reader isn't the right fit, there are plenty of great kids' tablets worth checking out if you're looking for a device that can play games, stream content and access kid-friendly apps.

