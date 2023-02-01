Grab Discounted Eero Wi-Fi 6 and Pro 6E Mesh Routers Today

Are you dealing with slow speeds or dead zones? Mesh routers can help improve your Wi-Fi signal with better coverage and a more reliable connection. Those benefits don't come cheap, but you can find mesh router deals if you shop around. And these systems are worth the upgrade when you can grab them at a great price. Right now Amazon has select Eero mesh routers -- including the Eero 6, 6 Plus, Pro 6 and Pro 6E Wi-Fi routers -- discounted by up to 21%. However, these deals will expire tonight, Feb. 1, so if you're interested in upgrading at bargain prices, you'll need to get your order in soon.

Each of these Eero mesh routers should be a boost over traditional routers, with faster speeds and improved performance and efficiency. The Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 models, both released in 2020 are discounted right now. You can score the for $76 (save $14), whereas the will run you $169 (save $31). While the newer 2022 is down to $111 (save $29) and the , also a 2022 release, is down to $199 (save $51).

The dual-band Eero 6, 6 Plus and Pro 6 options will each support up to 75 connected devices and covers up to 1,500 square feet. But if you don't mind splurging, the tri-band Pro 6E can actually support up to 100 connected devices and covers up to 2,000 square feet, which may be a boon to those with smart homes or multiple people under the same roof sharing bandwidth. There are also two- and three-packs available at a discount as well, which will expand your coverage area. Plus, they all have a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to control compatible devices on your network with Alexa. Be sure to shop the to find the right mesh router package for your home.

Read more: Eero 6 Plus vs. Eero Pro 6E: Which of Amazon's Mesh Routers Is Best?