Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off

Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.

If you want to snag a set of power tools that can tackle almost any project at hand, check out the . This six-tool set usually lists for $699, but you can get it for just $469 right now. It includes a 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a 6.5-inch circular saw, a 4.5-inch grinder and a brushless three-speed oscillating multitool -- all cordless -- along with a battery, a charger and a bag to hold it all.

And if you're just wanting to buy a single tool at a bargain, the compact cordless is discounted by $70 today, bringing the price to just $99. It fits into tight spaces, has an LED light and comes with a battery, charger and bag to keep it safe.

It's also a good time to grab a two-pack of 3-Ah . You can save $90 on the list price right now, meaning you'll pay just $99 for this set. Each battery comes equipped with a fuel gauge charge indicator to let you know when you're running low on power and they will each work with the entire lineup of DeWalt 20V Max tools.

The cost of this has been slashed, too. Save 54% and pay just $21 for the titanium nitride coated bits and a tough case to store them, which has a clear lid to see its contents at a glance and is connectable to other products with the same case system for easy storage.

These are just a few highlights, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to outfit your tool collection with exactly what you need this year.