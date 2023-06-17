Grab Anker's Mach V1 All-In-One Cordless Stick Vacuum for $500 (Save $80)

Cleaning your floors is one of those evergreen tasks that you have to maintain constantly. But with the technological advances we've seen in recent years, better options have hit the market that can save you a little time and effort. Eufy's Mach V1 is a cordless stick vacuum that has mopping capabilities built-in. That means you can vacuum and mop simultaneously to deep clean your floors. And right now you can snag the Eufy Mach V1 all-in-one corrdless vacuum and mop from Anker for $80 less at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $500. This offer is available now through June 18.

With 16,800 Pa of suction, this device will help remove more debris than some competitors while still being lightweight and offering self-driven traction to make cleaning easier. You can use the Mach V1 on both hard floors and midpile carpets, though you'll want to use suction mode for the latter.

This stick cleaner is designed to pick up both wet and dry messes -- the company even says it will lift spilled sauces, which can be a big help in kitchen and dining spaces. And the roller brush is constantly being washed while in use to prevent any recontamination of floors. It will clean for up to 45 minutes per charge has and LCD display that will keep you updated on its battery life and show you which cleaning mode you've selected.

The company says this vacuum comes with Eco-Clean Ozone, which means it produces an aqueous ozone to clean and disinfect your floors naturally for a deeper clean that's safe for pets and children. And the stick vac cleans itself, too, with a triple self-cleaning system that works to sterilize itself after use. Your purchase includes the Mach V1, its charging base, an additional filter and an additional rolling brush, a cleaning tool and floor cleaner. Just add the included mix into the Tesla Valve, and water to the 820 milliliter tank, and it will blend automatically when you hit the switch. Then be sure to dump the dirty water (which fills in a separate tank) after each use.