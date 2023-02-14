Rihanna's Halftime Show Best Super Bowl Ads Super Bowl's Movie Trailers 'The Flash' Trailer White House: It's Not Aliens Valentine's Freebies A ChatGPT Dating Profile Best and Worst Onscreen Couples
Grab an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Starting at Just $643

With the S23 hitting shelves later this week, you can get your hands on last year's S22 at substantial discounts.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is displayed against a green background.
Samsung/CNET

While the Galaxy S22 is no longer Samsung's flagship device, it's still a solid smartphone for fans of Android -- and now that the Galaxy S23 is due to arrive Feb. 17, you can find some substantial deals on the Galaxy S22 series. Right now Amazon has unlocked Galaxy S22 phones available from $643 for the 128GB model. That's a $157 discount. And there are plenty of price cuts available on other models and configurations as well. 

See at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S22 remains one of the best phones on the market. This particular model has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and comes equipped with a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, delivering refresh rates up to 120Hz. It delivers solid performance, though the battery life leaves something to be desired. That said, it should last a full day with average use. And it supports 25-watt fast charging when you need a boost. 

Compared to older model Samsung devices, the S22 has an updated camera system that includes a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 10-megapixel front camera with larger pixel sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology to improve photography and videography at night. It can even record in 8K. And you can watch content together with your friends with Google Duo live-sharing. If you're considering upgrading your phone and don't need the latest model, the S22 is worth considering.

Prefer to get Samsung's latest? Check out all the best Galaxy S23 deals that are available right now.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?

