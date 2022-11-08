Grab an Ultra-Rugged GoPro Hero 11 Black Action Cam at $100 Off

Whether you want to use it for surfing, climbing, skydiving or just about anything else, if you want an action camera that's as extreme as you are, it doesn't get much better than a GoPro. The Hero11 Black is the latest and most advanced camera in GoPro's flagship lineup, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon has it , which saves you $101 compared to its usual price. There's no set expiration on this offer, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on this GoPro deal.

It's almost unbelievable how much hardware is packed in this compact camera that is smaller than 3 inches and weighs just 1 pound. It boasts stunning image quality with a 27-megapixel camera that can capture ultra HD 5.3K video at an ultra-fluid 60 frames/second. You can also slow your videos down to catch every bit of action with up to 8X slo-mo that retains an amazing 2.7K resolution, or you can pull 27.4-megapixel still frames from your video. The Hero11 Black also boasts the most expansive field of view on a GoPro camera yet, and it has automatic video stabilization for the smoothest footage possible. And, of course, it's also incredibly durable. It's completely waterproof up to 10 meters, and the included Enduro battery is designed to retain a charge, even in the coldest temperatures.

If the Amazon price is not quite low enough for you, you can score the Hero11 Black for , though the discount is only available when signing up for its auto-renewing GoPro Subscription. That $50-a-year subscription might be worth it for some with its unlimited cloud storage, camera replacement policy and online store discounts. It can be canceled at any time if it's not for you.