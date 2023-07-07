X
Grab an Echo Dot and Get a Smart Bulb Included for Free

Amazon has its latest smart speakers with Alexa bundled together with smart bulbs for as low as $23 right now.

An Echo Dot (5th-gen) and Sengled smart bulb are displayed against a yellow background.
The best smart home devices just make life easier. And with Prime Day just days away, Amazon has a ton of early deals available on a number of items. If you're a fan of Amazon Alexa and you've been looking to upgrade your home with some smart devices at a great price, you won't want to miss this deal exclusively for Prime members. Right now when you grab select 5th-gen Echo Dot speakers, you'll get a full color Sengled smart bulb included for free. Prices start at just $23.

The Echo Dot is the smallest smart speaker in Amazon's lineup. You can use it to stream music, set alarms, check the weather, shop and more using just your voice. And this latest version offers a number of upgrades and improvements over previous models, offering better sound quality overall. As for the smart bulb, once you sync the two devices, you'll be able to turn your lights on and off with Alexa, too, as well as set schedules or fine-tune your light to your preferences with the app. And this is the 2023 Dot model, which doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi extender. At just $23, it's a solid deal and the lowest price we've seen. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

And if you want the 5th-gen Echo Dot with a clock (along with a Sengled bulb) you can snag it for just $7 more -- that's an overall savings of $45. Be sure to check out our roundup of other smart home deals happening now. 

