Grab an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Get a Free Keyboard Case (Save $50)

If you've been searching for a low-cost tablet that offers plenty of quality features, the 2021 version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 is worth checking out. It's a budget-friendly option that can let you stream, play, browse the web, video call and more. It even earned a spot on our list of best tablets for 2023. Right now you can bundle the lockscreen ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet and a keyboard case for $190 -- that's a $50 savings, which covers the value of the case and then some, essentially including it for free. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This tablet is the biggest option the company offers -- it has a 10.1-inch high-definition display with more than 2 million pixels and a brighter screen than previous generations, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which you can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card (sold separately). It also offers up to 12 hours of battery life, a 720p front-facing camera and charging via USB-C.

The included Bluetooth keyboard case attaches magnetically and helps this tablet become a versatile device for both productivity and entertainment. You can even use apps like Microsoft Office and Dropbox -- though it is worth noting that this tablet uses Amazon's App Store, so if you want to grab apps from Google Play, you'll have to install the store yourself. You do, however, have hands-free access to Alexa so you can get news and weather updates, set reminders, control compatible smart home devices or even ask Alexa to play music -- even when your device is locked, which is a convenient feature.

If you have not invested in an ad-supported option before, the way it works is that Amazon will automatically display sponsored screensavers on your device's lock screen. However, if you try it out and decide that you don't want ads at all, you can always choose to opt out through your Amazon account for an additional one-time fee.

Read more: Best Tablet Deals