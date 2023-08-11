Grab Amazon's Premium Fire Max 11 Tablet for $190 (Save $40)

Tablets are ultra convenient thanks to their portability and versatility. If you're shopping for one of these nifty devices, but need a budget-friendly option, Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet is a solid iPad-alternative that offers some great features without breaking the bank. It regularly lists for $230, but Amazon has slashed the price by $40 right now, meaning you can get your hands on one for just $190. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Fire Max 11 has an impressive 11-inch display with a 2,000x1,200 screen resolution and it comes equipped with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. If that's too little for your needs, don't fret. You can expand your storage up to 1TB with a microSD card -- though you will have to buy one separately. The tablet has also upgraded to an aluminum body, rather than the plastic design of previous iterations. It's also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, has Amazon Alexa and has optimal battery life, lasting up to 14 hours per charge. And if you need to use your tablet for video calls, it has an 8-megapixel camera, too. For those of you looking for a workstation, you can grab both a keyboard case and a stylus pen for this model, though they are each sold separately.

It's worth noting that this is an ad-supported model, which means advertisements will appear when the device is locked. However, you can always opt out later by paying a one-time fee through your Amazon account. Also note that Google Play is not supported on Fire tablets. If you want to see what else is out there, be sure to check out our roundup of the best tablet deals happening now.