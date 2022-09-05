Grab AirPods Max Headphones for $429 Today (and Save $120)

for so many reasons, but mostly because of the impressive sound quality that matches that of AirPods Pro. Yes, they're bulkier than in-ear headphones and are a bit pricey, but right now you can get them for a discount at Amazon. and get the headset for just $429.

The white and silver, red, green and blue models are all discounted for a limited time right now, so choose which one suits you the best. The headphones are Apple-designed for high-fidelity audio. Equipped with active noise cancellation and transparency modes, you can opt whether to take in your surroundings and stay aware or block out the world and immerse yourself in music.

This set also comes with the Apple H1 chip and software for enhanced listening experiences. While providing theater-like sounds, these headphones stay comfy on your ears due to their memory foam ear cushions. You can also share audio between two sets of Apple headphones when you listen from your iPhone, iPad or iPod (and even Apple TV).

The AirPods Max has 20 hours of listening time and they come with a slim Smart Case that you can store them into without damaging them.