Grab a Windows 11 Pro License for Only $30 Right Now
Upgrade your current device with the latest Windows OS and nab a $170 discount versus buying from Microsoft directly.
A standard Windows 11 license will get you by, but for extra personalization options and customizations, along with some additional features, you'll want to opt for Windows 11 Pro. Buying it directly from Microsoft will run you $200. But if you want to shave off a large chunk of the cost, you can take advantage of this deal at StackSocial, which nets you a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for just $30. But you'll need to make your purchase soon, as this deal is only available now through March 3.
This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.
After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.
