Grab a Stack of eBooks for $5 or Less at Amazon's Goodreads Sale

With summer winding down and temperatures starting to drop, you may be looking to curl up inside with a good book or two. And right now, you can shop a huge selection of thrilling novels and fascinating nonfiction books starting for less than $5. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts on a huge selection of Goodreads Readers' Choice ebooks with all prices staring at $4.99 or less. This sale is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

No matter what kind of reader you are, you're sure to find some exciting picks for less at this sale. If you're after a mystery or thriller to help get you in the Halloween spirit, you could pick up by Gary Hendrix, an Amazon best seller, for just $2 instead of the usual $17. Or, if you're after something a little more relaxing, for just $3 you could grab , an Editor's Pick and Hugo Award winner written by Becky Chambers. There are plenty of books for nonfiction readers as well. For a good laugh, you could pick up , a New York Times bestseller that collects hilarious one-star reviews of America's national parks, for just $2. And if you want an e-reader to enjoy all your new digital books, be sure to check out our roundup of the best models you'll find on the market right now.