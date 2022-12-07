Grab a Shark Robot Vacuum With a 60-Day Self-Emptying Base for Just $350 -- Today Only

Chores are seemingly never-ending, but robot vacuums can cut down on your to-do list and save you some time. These devices can clean your floors automatically, freeing you up to tackle other tasks. But with that convenience often comes a hefty price tag -- especially machines with all the bells and whistles.

Right now, however, the robot vacuum is marked down to just $350. That's a 46% discount, saving you $300 off the list price. It comes with a self-emptying base, meaning you won't have clean out your device after vacuuming. However, this deal will expire tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before then if you want to nab one at this price.

The Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum comes equipped with a lot of great features including object detection, lidar precision home mapping and 360-degree sensors. Additionally, this vac swaps the traditional bristles of a brush roll for silicone fins, which should decrease hair wrap and provide a really deep clean. It also has HEPA filtration, which captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.

It has a runtime of up to 120 minutes per charge so it can tackle the whole home in one go. However, if it does need to return to the dock for a recharge, this vacuum will return where it left off. You can also set schedules so that it cleans automatically when it's most convenient for you. Plus, you can initiate on-demand cleaning, included targeted deep-cleaning of high-traffic areas whenever you need to -- and you can do it all with voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

And because the included XL self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt, dust and debris, you will only need to empty it every two months on average, taking a little bit more off your plate. Also, if you order now, it will arrive before Christmas, so if you want to splurge on a tech gift for a loved one this holiday season, this is a solid deal. (And if you need other gift ideas that are a little less extravagant, check out our best Christmas gifts roundup.)