Grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Other Refurbs at Woot

Buying a brand new phone can be pricey, which is why cashing in on discounted refurbished devices is often a great idea to save some cash. Right now you can find refurbished Samsung Galaxy devices, from older models to 2022's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Prices start at just $100, but these deals will expire Dec. 17 and some models have already sold out.

If you're looking for the newest model available in the sale, check out the Ultra from the S22 lineup. It's the top tier of Samsung's latest flagship models, which hit shelves earlier this year. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 256GB of storage. It's , a $330 savings off what a new S22 Ultra costs from the without a trade-in.

And you're looking to spend less and just need to replace your phone without insisting on the latest specs, check out the . It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and 128GB of storage and comes in multiple colors. Prices start at just $180. Or you can grab a starting at $170. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen and 256GB of storage. Both of these devices were released in 2019, but they remain solid budget-friendly options for the average user.

These refurbished devices have minimal cosmetic blemishes and have been tested to ensure like-new functionality. And the batteries have all been tested to function at 85% capacity or higher.

There are plenty of other devices in the sale as well, with prices starting at $100 for a , but keep in mind that these older devices will no longer be receiving software updates, so make sure you're OK with that before you purchase.