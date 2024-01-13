X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Grab a Ruggable Carpet and Save 15% With This Flash Sale

Ruggables washable and non-slip rugs are excellent for those who have pets or kids and this site-wide 15% will net you one for a bit cheaper.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Amber Guetebier
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
Amber Guetebier
ruggable
Ruggable/CNET

There's a lot to love about rugs, whether it's the feeling of walking barefoot on one or just changing up a space and making it feel more cosy. Of course, rugs do come with a lot of maintenance, especially if you have pets or kids and need to clean them regularly with expensive carpet cleaners. Luckily, Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and non-slip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. While they are a bit pricey, Ruggable is having a sitewide flash sale of 15% off if you use the code FLASH24. This deal will end on Jan. 15, so be sure to grab something quickly if you like it.

See at Ruggable

For example, the dark botanical 6 by 9-foot Morris & Co Strawberry Thief rug regularly costs $419. With the 15% discount, the price is dropped to $365. Ruggable is known for its collaborations with designer Jonathan Adler, so the same-sized Adler-designed rug that usually sets you back $399 drops down to $319.

Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles, but also how easy they are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part and most sizes can be washed in an average-sized washing machine. This sale ends Jan. 15, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing, and if you want other ways to clean your house with very little hassle, check out these great robot vacuum deals.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image