Grab a Ruggable Carpet and Save 15% With This Flash Sale
Ruggables washable and non-slip rugs are excellent for those who have pets or kids and this site-wide 15% will net you one for a bit cheaper.
There's a lot to love about rugs, whether it's the feeling of walking barefoot on one or just changing up a space and making it feel more cosy. Of course, rugs do come with a lot of maintenance, especially if you have pets or kids and need to clean them regularly with expensive carpet cleaners. Luckily, Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and non-slip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. While they are a bit pricey, Ruggable is having a sitewide flash sale of 15% off if you use the code FLASH24. This deal will end on Jan. 15, so be sure to grab something quickly if you like it.
For example, the dark botanical 6 by 9-foot Morris & Co Strawberry Thief rug regularly costs $419. With the 15% discount, the price is dropped to $365. Ruggable is known for its collaborations with designer Jonathan Adler, so the same-sized Adler-designed rug that usually sets you back $399 drops down to $319.
Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles, but also how easy they are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part and most sizes can be washed in an average-sized washing machine. This sale ends Jan. 15, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing, and if you want other ways to clean your house with very little hassle, check out these great robot vacuum deals.
