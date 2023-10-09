X
Grab a Roku Streaming Device for as Low as $21 This Week for Prime Day

Ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, grab discounts across almost all of Roku's streaming devices.

Albert Bassili
The Roku Streambar 4K media player and its remote are displayed against a mint background.
While most modern TVs come with a smart TV system, grabbing a streaming stick from your preferred platform can make a big difference. Handily, there are a lot of great early Prime Day deals at both Amazon and Best Buy on several Roku streaming devices, from the basic Roku Express to the fancier Roku Streambar, with prices from just $21.

If you want to grab a Roku streaming device for as cheap as possible, the new Roku Express is a great option, and Amazon has even discounted it down to $21 from $30. It can stream in HD quality, with upscaling to 1080p if you have a full HD TV, although it doesn't support any HDR standards. Though, we'd probably suggest grabbing the Roku Express 4K Plus instead, since it's only $8 more at a discounted price of $29. While it also uses upscaling, it's much better and can hit 4K resolutions. It also supports HDR10 Plus, which is nice to see at this price.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you want something a bit more high-end, there's the Roku Streambar, which is a streaming device and a soundbar in one. Granted, it's not going to give you the most premium audio quality, at least when compared to stand-alone soundbars near the same price range, but for a discounted price of $100, it's a great device to pick up if you've just bought a TV and would like a bit better sound than it can deliver. It also comes with several excellent features, from the HDR and 4K to the voice-controlled remote and app -- this is a really great soundbar and streaming device combo.

