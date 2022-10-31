Grab a Pair of Premium MW07 Earbuds for Record-Low Price of $33

I had to triple-check that this deal was real because I had a hard time believing my eyes. Master & Dynamic makes some of the finest premium earbuds on the market, and right now you can snag a pair for just $33, a whopping $167 off the usual price.

The MW07s were bumped off our list of the best-sounding wireless earbuds by the slightly newer MW08s, but this previous-gen pair still offer an exceptional listening experience, and are an unbelievable value at this price. In fact, this is such a great bargain that we recommend you get your order in soon, as we expect these earbuds to sell out well before this deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of earbuds for less than $100, so at just $33 these MW07s are a practically unrivaled value. They're equipped with custom 10mm beryllium drivers for exceptional acoustics, as well as silicone wings for a snug fit and noise-canceling capabilities so you can tune out the world around you and focus on your music.

They also feature dual beamforming microphones so they're good for voice calls as well. They support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for seamless pairing with a range of up to 100 feet, and have a battery life of up to 40 hours with the sleek stainless steel charging case. And despite their refined design, they're fairly rugged, with an IPX5 water-resistance rating.