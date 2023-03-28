Sonos Era 100 Review How to Download iOS 16.4 Save 55% on iPhone Cases How to Sign Up for Google's Bard Apple's AR/VR Headset VR for Therapy Clean These 9 Household Items Now Cultivate Your Happiness
Grab a Pair of Philips T8506 Earbuds for $35 (Save $165)

Now you can snag a pair of everyday headphones that offer active noise cancellation at a massive 83% discount.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A pair of Philips T8506 earbuds are displayed against a yellow background.
Philips/CNET

Whether you enjoy music, podcasts or staying connected while you're on the go, investing in a pair of everyday earbuds is a good idea for most people. While you can certainly score some cheap earbuds on the market, you'll often find that earbuds boasting more premium features like active noise canceling can drive that price up. If you're shopping for a pair of true wireless earbuds with ANC at a decent price, Philips T8506 earbuds are worth considering. Woot has new pairs available at a whopping 83% off, dropping the price from $200 to just $35 now though April 1, while supplies last. 

The T8506 earbuds have multiple microphones and offer noise cancellation, as well as wind reduction when you're making voice calls and an awareness mode for when you need to be conscious of your surroundings. They offer up to nine hours of battery life per charge and up to 27 additional hours with the recharging case. You can also use these earbuds in mono mode, which means you can continue to use one while the other is charging. 

Another valuable feature the T8506 earbuds offer is multipoint Bluetooth connection, which allows you to connect to more than one device at a time. That simplifies the process of switching from your laptop to your phone when you get a call, for instance. They're water-resistant, too, with an IPX4 rating, so you can wear them while you work out without worry. And your purchase is covered by a one-year Philips warranty, just in case. At just $35, this deal is hard to beat.  