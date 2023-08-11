X
Grab a Pair of Beats Studio Buds Plus for $130 (Save $40)

This deal on the noise-canceling earbuds bests the price at both Amazon and the Apple Store.

A pair of Beats By Dr. Dre Beats Studio Buds Plus are displayed against a green background.
Beats/CNET

If you're looking for a pair of everyday earbuds, splurging on a model with noise-canceling technology comes with a lot of perks, including helping you focus or hear clearly, even when you're in a loud environment. Right now Abt Electronics has slashed the price of the new 2023 Studio Buds Plus down to just $130 for all color variations -- even transparent. That's a $40 savings over Amazon or the Apple Store

See at Abt Electronics

These buds earned a spot on our roundup of the best noise-canceling earbuds of the year. This 2nd-gen version has been overhauled on the inside with new components and the design changes have resulted in cleaner sound, better noise-canceling and improved voice-calling compared with their predecessor. Additionally, the battery life is a bit more powerful, too, delivering up to six hours of playback per charge (or up to nine hours without using ANC) and the case holds three extra charges. 

They're a great pair of earbuds for Apple and Android users alike and they're also IPX4-rated splash-proof, so you can wear them while you workout without worry. Note, however, that these earbuds lack wireless charging and other popular features like in-ear detection. 

And if you're hoping to save even more, consider snagging a refurbished model from Woot. Or you could go with the non-Plus model -- both are just $100 right now. 

