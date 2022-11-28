Grab a Pack of Extra Apple AirTags Batteries for Under $10

Apple AirTags have been a popular gift this year, and chances are you might be planning on gifting a forgetful friend or family member one of these helpful gadgets.

Unlike other Apple products, AirTags are not rechargeable. Instead, these tiny trackers -- designed to help keep you from misplacing purses, backpacks and jackets -- require lithium coin batteries that last for about a year. After receiving a low-battery alert on your phone, you'll need to replace the dying one with a new CR2032 battery (just unscrew the AirTag and you're good to go.)

If you are gifting Apple AirTags to a loved one this holiday season, consider also giving a pack of extra CR2032 batteries. They make an ideal add-on stocking stuffer.

You can get a handful of these tiny batteries for under $10. Going with a name-brand gets you a few:

But you'll get more batteries for your buck with no-name brands like these:

An important note: For AirTags, avoid the batteries with "child-proof coating." While that's a well-intentioned feature to avoid children from swallowing these tiny batteries, it adds just enough bulk to make them not fit in the AirTags, in our experience.

With that in mind, whether you give or receive an Apple AirTag this holiday season, make sure you are prepared when the battery gets low.

Updated 11:16 a.m. PT to note that AirTag owners should avoid the coated batteries.