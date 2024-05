Grab a Nintendo Switch at Memorial Day Prices From $161 While They Are Still Available

Memorial Day deals are still going strong, despite the holiday officially being over. We've spotted savings on a wide variety of still-valid products. One deal that you shouldn't overlook is Woot's Nintendo Switch sale. The retailer is offering significant discounts on several different Switch systems, starting from just $161. These prices will only be available for a few more days, so if you're thinking of making a purchase, it's better not to wait.

As mentioned, a few Nintendo Switch deals here start with the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite. It's a refurbished product with no noticeable damage, and you'll get all the original accessories but note that there's no game included here. Still, at just $161 it's a great way to get started with Nintendo Switch gaming. There's also a refurbished Switch Lite in a pink color for a few dollars more at $165, too.

At the opposite end of the price scale, we have the V2 Nintendo Switch with gray joy-cons. It's a brand new unit but it'll come repackaged in a brown box. You'll still get all the usual accessories and right now you'll pay just $260.

Finally, a refurbished Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy-cons can be yours for $240 as well. With all of these options available, you must pick the right one for you. Remember that while the Nintendo Switch is a great way to play games on the go, you can hook it up to a TV, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day TV deals if it's time to upgrade your old model.