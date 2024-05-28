Grab a Nintendo Switch at Memorial Day Prices From $161 While They Are Still Available
Take the fun on the go this summer with big discounts on the Nintendo Switch.
Memorial Day deals are still going strong, despite the holiday officially being over. We've spotted savings on a wide variety of still-valid products. One deal that you shouldn't overlook is Woot's Nintendo Switch sale. The retailer is offering significant discounts on several different Switch systems, starting from just $161. These prices will only be available for a few more days, so if you're thinking of making a purchase, it's better not to wait.
As mentioned, a few Nintendo Switch deals here start with the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition Switch Lite. It's a refurbished product with no noticeable damage, and you'll get all the original accessories but note that there's no game included here. Still, at just $161 it's a great way to get started with Nintendo Switch gaming. There's also a refurbished Switch Lite in a pink color for a few dollars more at $165, too.
Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great GiftsSee all photos
At the opposite end of the price scale, we have the V2 Nintendo Switch with gray joy-cons. It's a brand new unit but it'll come repackaged in a brown box. You'll still get all the usual accessories and right now you'll pay just $260.
Finally, a refurbished Nintendo Switch with red and blue joy-cons can be yours for $240 as well. With all of these options available, you must pick the right one for you. Remember that while the Nintendo Switch is a great way to play games on the go, you can hook it up to a TV, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best Memorial Day TV deals if it's time to upgrade your old model.