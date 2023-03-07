Grab a New Roomba i4 Robot Vacuum for $200 -- Today Only

Demand for robot vacuums isn't going away. These nifty cleaning devices have increased in popularity over the years, because they tackle the everyday dust and debris that can accumulate on your floors automatically, taming the mess for you. If you want to ditch the hassle of everyday maintenance, but don't want to pay a premium price, check out the iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum. Woot has new models available for 50% off, bringing the price to just $200. This deal is only available today, March 7, while supplies last.

The i4 offers plenty of suction power and sensors for mapping and navigation so that it can clean across multiple surfaces in your home with ease. Note that this model lacks a camera and therefore doesn't have the detailed mapping functions some newer models possess -- however, you also don't have the privacy concerns that arise with those models, so it may be a good trade-off depending on your needs.

This vacuum connects to the iRobot Home app, where you can set schedules for automatic cleanings and check out personalized scheduling suggestions based on your cleaning history.

If you have pets, the i4 is a great pick. Not only does this vacuum have dual multisurface rubber brushes that shouldn't get tangled even when tackling pet hair, its edge-sweeping brush should get in every corner. It also has a high-efficiency filter that traps up to 99% of cat and dog dander allergens. And your purchase comes with a two-year limited warranty, so you can breathe even easier.

If you want to check out robot vacuum deals on other brands and models, be sure to peruse our roundup of available offers.