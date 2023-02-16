Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Grab a New Google Pixel Phone at Woot: Earlier Models From $155 Now

While the Pixel 7 series may be the latest model, previous-gen picks like the 5, 6 and 6 Pro are still available and have a lot to offer.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is displayed against a yellow background.
Google/CNET

While Google's Pixel 7 series may be the current flagship phones, there is still a lot to love about older Pixel models. (Especially the price.) Previous generations of the Google Pixel still provide decent specs, from quality cameras to a sleek design and more. Right now, Woot has new (not refurbished) Google Pixel phones -- from the 4 to the 6 Pro -- available at easy-to-afford prices. You can shop the sale selection now through Feb. 28 while supplies last.

See at Woot

The Pixel 6 series feature the Tensor chip, which provides up to 48 hours of battery life, high-end camera features, accurate voice transcription and more. The Pixel 6 Pro was awarded a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2021 and remains a great pick for Android users. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen, along with the same main wide-angle camera and ultrawide camera as the six, and an additional 4x telephoto lens. You can pick up one during this Woot sale starting at $465. You will have to read the fine-print about carriers if you opt for the 6 Pro, though. 

Do you prefer unlocked phones that you can take to any carrier? Grab a regular Pixel 6 for even less. The 6.4-inch screen is still large enough for the average person. The fully unlocked version is available with 128GB of storage for as low as $365, though you can pay a little more for upgraded storage. And while the Pixel 5 has fewer features, it's still a solid smartphone for most people. It's also fully unlocked and has 128GB of storage -- and it's down to just $340 right now. 

If you're looking for the most budget-friendly options, the Pixel 4 comes in at bottom-dollar pricing. It's fully unlocked and costs just $155. Or the Pixel 4XL, with a slightly larger screen is available at $230. However, these two models will no longer receive security updates from Google and each comes with just 64GB of storage, which may make the newer models available in this sale a better long-term investment. 

Read more: Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Pixel 5: What Google's Earlier Phones Still Offer

Get your next phone for the best price.

Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.