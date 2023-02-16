Grab a New Google Pixel Phone at Woot: Earlier Models From $155 Now

While Google's Pixel 7 series may be the current flagship phones, there is still a lot to love about older Pixel models. (Especially the price.) Previous generations of the Google Pixel still provide decent specs, from quality cameras to a sleek design and more. Right now, Woot has -- from the 4 to the 6 Pro -- available at easy-to-afford prices. You can shop the sale selection now through Feb. 28 while supplies last.

The Pixel 6 series feature the Tensor chip, which provides up to 48 hours of battery life, high-end camera features, accurate voice transcription and more. The Pixel 6 Pro was awarded a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2021 and remains a great pick for Android users. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen, along with the same main wide-angle camera and ultrawide camera as the six, and an additional 4x telephoto lens. You can pick up one during this Woot sale . You will have to read the fine-print about carriers if you opt for the 6 Pro, though.

Do you prefer unlocked phones that you can take to any carrier? Grab a regular Pixel 6 for even less. The 6.4-inch screen is still large enough for the average person. The is available with 128GB of storage for as low as $365, though you can pay a little more for upgraded storage. And while the Pixel 5 has fewer features, it's still a solid smartphone for most people. It's also fully unlocked and has 128GB of storage -- and it's down to right now.

If you're looking for the most budget-friendly options, the comes in at bottom-dollar pricing. It's fully unlocked and costs just $155. Or the , with a slightly larger screen is available at $230. However, these two models will no longer receive security updates from Google and each comes with just 64GB of storage, which may make the newer models available in this sale a better long-term investment.

