Deals

Grab a New, Fully Unlocked Google Pixel 5 for Just $400 (and Save $300)

Woot is offering these new 128GB phones for a limited time only.

When it comes to smartphones, Google has competed with Apple and Samsung with its line of Pixel phones. Its latest phone is the Pixel 6, which we loved for its new cameras and the Google Tensor chip. Its predecessor, the Pixel 5, also has some great features like a 6-inch display and 5G capabilities. Right now, a brand new fully unlocked Pixel 5 is $300 off at Woot.

Google Pixel 5
$400 at Woot

This deal only lasts today or while supplies last, but you can grab up to five phones at a time. It has wireless charging capabilities plus a battery that will last up to 48 hours on extreme battery saver mode. The Pixel 5's Titan M chip secures the operating system and sensitive data. The phone is equipped with Night Sight, which allows you to take vibrant photos on your phone even in the dark, and it's water resistant so it can be submerged in five feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

