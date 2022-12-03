Grab a New Apple MagSafe Charger for $30 -- Today Only

Looking for MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14? Right now Woot has available for just $30 -- that's a $9 savings over the . Not only do these nifty chargers snap on the back of your device, but they provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. Whether you're picking up one for yourself or putting it under the tree for one of your loved ones, this is a solid deal. This offer is only available today while supplies last.

This MagSafe charger will attach to the following Apple devices: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. However, because this charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, as long as you have an iPhone 8 (or later) or AirPods models with a wireless charging case, you can also use this as a wireless charger to boost the power on your device -- it just won't attach.

Your purchase includes the MagSafe charger, a USB-C integrated cable and a 1-year Apple warranty. Also note that while this item is new, it will ship in either a polybag or a generic brown box, so make sure you're alright with that before ordering if you are planning on gifting this charger this season. And check out available at Woot, including leather AirTag Loops and more.

