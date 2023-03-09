Bird Flu Threat Spotify Makeover Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Review Biggest Tax Refunds March Madness 2023 Reuniting Facebook and Messenger Ring Doorbell: Head-to-Toe View Exercise Motivation Tips
Grab a Magnetic Wireless Charger for Just $11

If you own an iPhone 12 or newer, you can take $13 off the cost of this magnetic wireless charger right now.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
The Baseus magnetic wireless charger is displayed against a green background.
Baseus

Since Apple introduced the iPhone 12, each lineup has supported MagSafe charging options, which use magnets to latch onto the back of the phone. Official Apple MagSafe accessories can get expensive, but there are plenty of manufacturers out there that have made magnetic wireless phone chargers that are compatible with newer iPhone models. 

Right now at Amazon you can save $13 on the Baseus magnetic wireless charger when you use promo code 54INB47E at checkout, bringing the price to just $11. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

This charger snaps on, keeping a sturdy charge going even if you're using the phone while boosting its battery. And at only 4 millimeters wide, it's thin and lightweight. It also has a charging indicator light as well as built-in short circuit protection, over current protection, overvoltage protection and overtemperature protection to keep your device safe. With a 20-watt power adapter (sold separately), this charger can reach the full 15-watt fast-charging capacity that official MagSafe options can, which should get you to a 50% charge in about 1.5 hours. But even without that, you can reach a reasonable 7.5-watt charge, which is fine for things like charging during work or overnight. Your purchase does come with a 4.9-foot USB-C cable. 

