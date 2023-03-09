Grab a Magnetic Wireless Charger for Just $11

Since Apple introduced the iPhone 12, each lineup has supported MagSafe charging options, which use magnets to latch onto the back of the phone. Official Apple MagSafe accessories can get expensive, but there are plenty of manufacturers out there that have made magnetic wireless phone chargers that are compatible with newer iPhone models.

Right now at Amazon you can save $13 on the when you use promo code 54INB47E at checkout, bringing the price to just $11. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This charger snaps on, keeping a sturdy charge going even if you're using the phone while boosting its battery. And at only 4 millimeters wide, it's thin and lightweight. It also has a charging indicator light as well as built-in short circuit protection, over current protection, overvoltage protection and overtemperature protection to keep your device safe. With a 20-watt (sold separately), this charger can reach the full 15-watt fast-charging capacity that official MagSafe options can, which should get you to a 50% charge in about 1.5 hours. But even without that, you can reach a reasonable 7.5-watt charge, which is fine for things like charging during work or overnight. Your purchase does come with a 4.9-foot USB-C cable.

