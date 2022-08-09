Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Samsung Could One-Up Apple Peloton Alternatives GMMK Pro Keyboard Review Natural Sleep Aids $59 Off Apple TV Equifax Error: Check Your Status Biggest Rent Increases
Deals

Grab a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for Just $99 Today Only (Save $80)

This 11.6-inch touchscreen two-in-one Chromebook is at an unbeatable price.

Searching for a simple two-in-one laptop that doesn't skimp out on battery life or high-definition visuals? The Lenovo Flex 3 is now at its lowest price yet on Best Buy and it'll satisfy both requirements and more. This Chromebook usually retails at $179, but you can have it for $80 less today.

Lenovo Chromebook 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop
$99 at Best Buy

While the newer version of this laptop made it to our list of best Chromebooks for 2022, the Flex 3 still has impressive specs that make it worth investing in. It weighs just over 2.5 pounds and is less than an inch thick, features 4GB RAM and an ultracompact 64GB eMMC flash memory system, and has a built-in media reader for microSD cards.

The Flex 3's 1,366x768-pixel HD screen is backed by a processor that supports high-definition video playback, and its battery lasts up to 10 hours. Additional features include a built-in HD webcam and a microphone jack. The laptop comes with Google Assistant, so you could manage tasks, get answers to questions, control your smart home devices, and enjoy your entertainment with simple commands.