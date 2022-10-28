Grab a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $299 (Save $80)

Shopping for a laptop on a budget? The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is an affordable alternative to Microsoft's Surface Go. And right now for a limited time, Best Buy has slashed the price of the by $80, meaning you'll pay just $299 for this ultraportable two-in-one, which is among our favorite Chromebooks of the year.

This Chromebook has an 11-inch touchscreen with a 2,000x1,200-pixel resolution rated for 400 nits of brightness. It's powered by a modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 128GB of eMMC flash storage and 4GB of RAM. Its size and specs may be a little underwhelming if you're looking for a primary device for your workstation, but it's perfect for when you're on the go. It also comes with a keyboard cover right in the box, so you won't have to shell out extra money to get the functionality of a laptop. It also comes with a magnetic kickstand that snaps onto the back of your device. However, if you're looking for a stylus, you will have to buy that separately.

Even with the keyboard cover and kickstand attached, the device comes in at just over 2 pounds, which combined with the smaller screen size makes it easy to toss in a bag or carry with you. This device is perfectly adequate for streaming shows, reading ebooks, gaming through apps or online and basic computing tasks. However, it's not the fastest device and opening too many tabs at once will slow the machine down. Even so, CNET's Dan Ackerman noted in his review that, "The Lenovo Duet 3 makes a great second or travel laptop. I'd be hard-pressed to use it as an all-day, every-day device -- but if I only wanted to spend $400 on a laptop, I'd also be hard-pressed to think of an overall better option."

