Grab a Durable Silicone Ring From Qalo for 25% Off During This Labor Day Sale

For people who are active and enjoy the outdoors, silicone rings are a great option. They are durable and won't cause serious injuries like ring avulsion if they get caught on something. Silicone rings also tend to be inexpensive, so you can buy multiple rings to change up your look.

If you're looking for a wide selection, consider a Qalo band. Not only is Qalo our pick for the silicone ring brand with the most options, but the company is also offering all rings during its Labor Day sale, available now through Sept. 5.

If you live an active lifestyle or have a job that can be brutal on your hands, you'll want ring that is both safe and durable that you can wear during any activity, There are so many styles and colors available at Qalo that you can get multiple bands so that you can switch up your look often.

In addition to having styles tailored for men and women, there are also variety of different widths available. Narrow rings, which are 5-7 millimeters wide, are the most versatile style, but wide rings that are up to 10mm wide are popular for those with larger hands. For something more delicate, Fine rings sport a width as small as 2mm.

Some popular options include rings for men, which come in black, blue and neon green, and stackable rings for women, which come in 11 different color options. There are also fun designs and special styles for various activities and even some decorative bands.

The savings don't stop at silicone rings. The 25% savings applies sitewide, so you can cash in on deals for all your fitness and lifestyle needs.

If you're not sure what your ring size is, follow this that Qalo put together. And if you do end up with the wrong size or the style doesn't quite match what you expected, all of Qalo's rings come with a 60-day exchange policy and a 30-day return policy.

