Grab a Discounted Pi Pizza Oven and Get a Gas Burner Free

Solo Stove has long been a CNET favorite for the company's fire pits, but if you're looking to make pizza in your own backyard (or anywhere you travel), you may want to check out Solo Stove's Pi Pizza Oven. It's a portable option that uses wood or gas to cook up custom pizzas whenever you want -- and right now you can get a free gas burner with your purchase of a Pi during its anniversary sale. That's a $175 value. And the oven itself is discounted, too, bringing the price to and saving you a total value of $360. This deal is available now through March 12, so get your order in soon to take advantage of this deal.

The Pi Pizza Oven is easy to use, and the free gas burner adds an extra layer of convenience so you can use propane, rather than wood to save time and avoid the hassle of cleanup. The company recommends placing the Pi on a waist-level surface that can handle heat, like granite, brick, tile, masonry or unfinished wood. And once you're ready, you can make anything from personal pizzas to 12-inch pies, and you should be able to crank out approximately three to four pizzas an hour. Plus, it can run for up to three hours when wood-firing pizza or for as long as your propane tank has fuel, which makes that free gas burner a great option to pull out for all-day events.

There are bundles available as well, with the coming in at $850 right now. That's a $420 savings on the usual price, and with the gas burner thrown in, you'll save a total value of $595. The kit includes the Pi Pizza oven and gas burner add-on, as well as a stand, a pizza stone, a stainless peel, a bamboo peel, a stainless turner, a pizza cutter and a shelter to cover the oven when it's not in use. Check out all the options available at to find the right fit for your budget and needs during this sale.