Deals

Grab a Discounted Ember Smart Mug for the Coffee Aficionado on Your Gift List

These smart mugs keep your drink piping hot for hours, and today only you can pick one up for up to $50 off.
A black Ember Smart Mug against a blue background.
Ember

Looking for a last-minute gift for the coffee lover on your list this year? You can't go wrong with an exotic bag of coffee beans, but if you want to get them something really special, you should consider picking up an Ember smart mug. They're certainly a bit of a splurge gift, but today only, you can pick one up on sale for less. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on these clever smart mugs, so you can grab a 10-ounce model for $90 or a 14-ounce model for $100, saving you $40 and $50 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

See at Best Buy

These Ember mugs are perfect for those who are extra particular about their morning pick-me-up. They have a built-in heater that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune it according to your preferences and set it to any temperatures between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app on your Android or iOS device. The Ember smart mug has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours on its own, but also comes with a charging coaster for all-day battery. It's safe to hand wash and is waterproof up to one meter, but is not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. These mugs are available in multiple different colors, but prices jump around quite a bit between variants. 

