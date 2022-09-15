Grab a 1st-Gen Apple Pencil for Just $70 at Amazon

Drawing, notetaking and other tasks are often much easier with a stylus, making the Apple Pencil a welcome tool for iPad owners. It's a precision tool with a pressure-sensitive top that allows you to write directly on the iPad's display, lag-free. And while it comes with a hefty price tag, you can find Apple Pencil deals if you shop around.

Right now Amazon has discounted the by $29, bringing the price to $70 for a limited time.

An Apple Pencil can make a lot of tasks much simpler. For instance, when your Apple Pencil is connected to the iPad, your device will only recognize the tip of your Apple Pencil. With features like palm rejection you can write or draw without interference from your hand touching the screen. It also responds to pressure and tilt, which is great for artists dealing with things like shading on an image.

And marking up documents is also a breeze with the Apple Pencil. Whether you need to underline or highlight something or you need to sign something, this tool is handy. Plus, pairing is simple. Just remove the cap and plug the accessory into the Lightning connector on your iPad. Once paired it stays connected until you restart your device or pair the Pencil with another iPad. And charging the device is easy -- just plug it into the Lightning port on your iPad. It fully charges in about 15 minutes.

The most important thing to do before making your purchase is to check compatibility, because this nifty device won't work on all iPads. This Apple Pencil is compatible with the following devices: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd Generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation) and iPad mini (5th Generation). If you don't have one of these models, you might want to check out the , which is largely compatible with newer iPads.

