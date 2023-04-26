Grab 2nd-Gen Echo Frames for $190 Right Now (Save $80)

Whether you need a pair of smart sunglasses for your commute or want a high-tech option to keep you connected this summer, Amazon's second-generation Echo Frames are worth considering, and they boast a number of improvements over the first-gen model. Audio glasses are gaining steam, but they can be a costly splurge. Getting your hands on a pair of Echo Frames will normally cost you $270, but Amazon has cut the price by $80 right now, meaning you can snag a pair for just $190.

Echo Frames are compatible with both iPhone and Android, and when you pair these glasses with your device via Bluetooth, you'll be able to make phone calls; listen to music, audiobooks and other content; check the news; set reminders or even control compatible smart devices, hands-free. They'll support access to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri from a compatible device, and you can customize which notifications come through to your frames so you aren't bombarded with irrelevant alerts.

With open-ear audio, you can still stay aware of your surroundings, and the frames will automatically adjust volume based on the detected noise level. They're also IPX4 splash resistant against water and sweat. Battery life varies, but according to Amazon, you should get at least two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions and playback over a 14-hour day, or up to four hours of nonstop listening per charge. And when you want a little privacy, you can turn off the mic.