Grab 2nd-Gen Echo Buds Noise Canceling Earbuds and a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for $70 (Save $90)

If you've been wrangling with a decision on investing in a smart speaker for the home or true-wireless earbuds you can take on the go, Amazon has you covered. Right now you grab a pair of bundle for just $70 -- saving you $90 off the list price. Essentially, you're getting a smart speaker free with your purchase of Amazon's noise canceling earbuds, so you don't have to choose. This deal expires tonight, so be sure to get your purchase in before then if you want to snag this bundle at this price.

Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are a good option if you want true-wireless headphones with noise canceling ability that don't cost an arm and a leg. These buds have an improved design and fit over their predecessors; are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, allowing you to operate the earbuds via hands-free voice commands; and have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, meaning they're protected against sweat so you can wear them during your workouts without worry. These earbuds also get up to five hours of playback on a single charge, with up to 15 hours of listening time total with the charging case.

The 3rd-gen Echo Dot is no longer the latest and greatest Echo Dot model on the market, but it is still a solid smart speaker. The fabric design provides a richer sound than previous models and you can even pair it with other Echo Dot devices and Bluetooth speakers for stereo audio or Alexa access all around your home. Whether you want to play music, check the weather, set reminders or more, you can do it all hands-free.

So don't stress about whether you prefer to listen to your streaming services at home or on the go -- with this deal, you don't have to choose.