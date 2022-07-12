Grab 23andMe DNA Tests for Over Half-Off at Amazon's Prime Day Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Looking to learn a little more about your own body? A DNA test can proved a lot of insights, and thanks to Prime Day, right now you can snag one of our favorites of the year at a bargain. Amazon is offering over half off two different test kits from 23andMe, with prices starting at just $99. These deals are exclusive to Prime members, and are only available until the end of the Prime Day sale tomorrow, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are two different test kits you'll find discounted at this sale. The first is the , which is a slight step up from the basic kit, and is on sale for $99 right now, $100 off the usual price. It provides you with reports about your global ancestry and will automatically start building a family tree with any other genetic relatives, as well as providing valuable insights about how your DNA affects your overall health and lifestyle, and whether you're predisposed towards particular health conditions.

For an extra $10, you can upgrade to the , which is discounted by $120 right now. It provides all the same data and insights as the Health and Ancestry kit above, with a few additional benefits. The Premium Bundle also includes a one-year premium 23andMe membership, which means you'll get exclusive DNA reports throughout the year with insights about steps you can take to be healthier. It also includes a pharmacogenetics test, which can provide helpful information about how certain medicines will work with your body and genetic makeup.

It's possible that your DNA information could be shared with pharmaceutical companies and law enforcement agencies, so be sure to consider your comfort level with that before you do any at-home DNA tests. 23andMe has a privacy page where it outlines how your information is stored and protected.