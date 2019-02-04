GoTrax Hoverfly Hoverboard for $99 + free shipping

Walmart offers the GoTrax Hoverfly Hoverboard in several colors (Alien Green pictured) for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $31. It features an LED light, a max speed of 7.4 MPH, and up to 12 miles travel distance on a single charge.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!