Gotrax GXL Electric Scooter w/ $25 Newegg GC for $280 + free shipping

Gotrax via Newegg offers the Gotrax GXL Commuting Electric Scooter in Black bundled with a $25 Newegg Gift Card for $299.99. Coupon code "EXTRA20OFF" cuts it to $279.99. With free shipping, and assuming you use the gift card, that's $74 under our mention from Black Friday weekend and the lowest price we could find by $44 today. It features a 250-watt motor, 8.5" pneumatic tires, and lasts up to 12.5-miles per charge.
