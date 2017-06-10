Gotrax GXL Commuting Electric Scooter for $299 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Gotrax GXL Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $299 with free shipping. (Gotrax via Newegg charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $130. (For further comparison, we saw it bundled with a $25 Newegg gift card for $19 less in February.) It features a 250-watt motor, 8.5" pneumatic tires, and up to 12.5-miles per charge.
