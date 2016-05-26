GoPlus 250W High-Speed Folding Electric Scooter for $230 w/ $34 in Rakuten Points + free shipping

Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 250-watt High-Speed Folding Electric Scooter for $269.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $229.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.35 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!