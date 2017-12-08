GoolRC Binge 1 WiFi FPV Drone w/ 1080p Camera for $140 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the GoolRC Binge 1 2.4GHz 4-Channel WiFi FPV Quadcopter Drone with 1080p Camera in Red for $175.99. Coupon code "GRCB1" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. It features a 1080p camera with FPV via WiFi, 6-axis gyro, brushless motor, GPS positioning, headless mode, altitude hold, 1-key return, blue and green lights, 2.4GHz remote control, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 17 minutes of run time per charge. The remote control requires four AA batteries, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.