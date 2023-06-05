Google's Pixel Watch Is Back on Sale at an All-Time Low Price

If you're in the market for an Android smartwatch, Google's own Pixel Watch is our top recommendation. It's Android's answer to the ever-popular Apple Watch and, right now, you can nab one at an all-time low price.

While Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and the Google Store are all offering a $50 discount on the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch, bringing the price to $300, Wellbots has the best Pixel Watch deal right now. It is currently sweetening the deal with an extra $10 off when you use promo code NEW10 at checkout, meaning you can snag one for just $290, which is the lowest price we've seen.

The Google Pixel Watch is sleek and stylish, with a 41mm OLED screen. But it's packed with helpful features, too. From a range of health sensors including an ECG app and blood-oxygen tracking, to contactless payments through Google Wallet, on-wrist notifications, and scratch and water resistance for durability, this watch is a powerhouse. It won a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year. And you don't need a Pixel phone to use this smartwatch -- it's compatible with all current Android phones.

It's worth noting that the battery life on this smartwatch isn't as strong as other options out there, so expect to charge your Pixel Watch every day, especially if you use GPS features or sleep tracking. However, if that doesn't deter you, it's an excellent smartwatch. You'll also get six months of Fitbit Premium included when you buy.

Read more: Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5: Which Android Watch Is the Best Choice?