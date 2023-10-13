Google's Pixel Tablet is Just $419 Even Though October Prime Day Already Ended

Sure, Amazon Prime Day might be over with but there are still some big discounts to be had. Like this Google Pixel Tablet that can be yours for just $419. That's $10 more than the Prime Day price, sure. But it's still a massive $80 off the list price.

That means that you can now get your hands on Google's best-ever tablet and save $80, all without having to put in the work for it. That means that you don't need to clip a coupon or enter a code, and unlike Prime Day you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games, and streaming content like movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included Charging Speaker Dock and it'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is great for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Keep in mind that Amazon's October Prime Days are coming to an end, so this deal probably isn't long for this world. Get your order in soon if you want to add one of these to your setup.