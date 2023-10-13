X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Google's Pixel Tablet is Just $419 Even Though October Prime Day Already Ended

Google's best-ever tablet is still available with a deep discount even though Prime Day already ended, but it probably won't stay at this price for long.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
Google Pixel Tablet
Google/CNET

Sure, Amazon Prime Day might be over with but there are still some big discounts to be had. Like this Google Pixel Tablet that can be yours for just $419. That's $10 more than the Prime Day price, sure. But it's still a massive $80 off the list price.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

That means that you can now get your hands on Google's best-ever tablet and save $80, all without having to put in the work for it. That means that you don't need to clip a coupon or enter a code, and unlike Prime Day you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member.

See at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games, and streaming content like movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included Charging Speaker Dock and it'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is great for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Keep in mind that Amazon's October Prime Days are coming to an end, so this deal probably isn't long for this world. Get your order in soon if you want to add one of these to your setup.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Which tablets have the best price?
Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare top products or find coupon codes before buying your next tablet.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers