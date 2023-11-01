Google's Pixel 7A Is Down to a New All-Time Low of $374

The low-cost Google Pixel 7A, unveiled at Google's I/O developer conference back in May, has already seen a number of price-cutting deals. And right now Amazon has slashed the price on an unlocked Pixel 7A to just $374 -- that's a $125 savings and a new all-time low for this device, making this an offer that's hard to beat. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Even though the Pixel 7A is designed to be an entry-level device, it's still plenty powerful and has already taken the crown as the best phone under $500. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same chip found in the Pixel 7. It also features a 64-megapixel camera and a 6.1-inch, 90Hz display, plus nice extras such as face unlock and wireless charging -- notable upgrades over previous Pixel A phones, which help close the gap between the affordable Pixel line and more premium flagships. Mixed usage battery life should be up to 24 hours, too.