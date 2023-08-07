Google's Pixel 7 Knocked Back Down to All-Time Low Price at Amazon

If you already use Google as your primary email, calendar and cloud storage service, then it just makes sense to get a Google phone. And right now, you can pick up its latest flagship model at a discount. Amazon currently has all three colors of the Pixel 7 on sale for just $449, which saves you $150 and drops this model back down to the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The basic Pixel 7 is a slight step down from the Pixel 7 Pro that claimed a spot on our list of the best phones of 2023, but still has a ton to offer -- especially for those who already use Google apps, services and devices. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, and the basic model comes equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model for $549, which is also $150 off. It has a 6.3-inch full HD display, which boasts a 90 Hz refresh rate for fluid performance. It also has an impressive 50-megapixel rear camera system, and boasts a rugged IP68 weather-resistance rating so it's protected against water and dust.

This is one of the best straightforward deals on an unlocked model available right now, but if you've got an old phone to trade in, or don't mind being locked into a service plan, you can check out our full roundup of all the best Pixel deals for even more bargains.