Google's Pixel 7 is Still Awesome, Especially When It's Just $440

It can be very easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you have to buy the latest and greatest phone to get a great handset. But you really don't, especially when you can get the excellent Pixel 7 for just $440. Like right now, for example.

The Pixel 8 might be the latest model and the Pixel 8 Pro is the best Google has to offer right now, but the Pixel 7 is still a wonderful way to use Android and all of your favorite apps. Now, Woot is offering one unlocked and with 128GB of storage with a deep $160 discount. And it even comes in the best color, too.

That color is of course Obsidian, but it frankly wouldn't matter what the color was at this price. We loved the Pixel 7 when we reviewed it a year ago, noting that it had an elegant design and a good camera for the price. That's still the case today, and with Android 14 it's even better than ever. With a large 6.3-inch display and 5G support, what more could you need?

The Pixel 8 comes with Google's Titan M2 security core alongside the Tensor G2 package that ensures fast performance and solid battery life. You'll also benefit from all of that Google magic including 8x Super Res Zoom, Cinematic Blur, and more.

However, a word of warning. This deal isn't going to be here for long -- Woot says that there's a day left but the deal could come to a close sooner if the outlet sells through the stock that it has left. If that happens, the deal is done and you'll miss out. Make sure to keep that in mind if you're considering making a purchase today.