X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Google's Pixel 7 is Still Awesome, Especially When It's Just $440

You don't have to buy the latest smartphone to get a great experience and this discounted Pixel 7 proves it.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Google Pixel 7
Google/CNET

It can be very easy to fall into the trap of thinking that you have to buy the latest and greatest phone to get a great handset. But you really don't, especially when you can get the excellent Pixel 7 for just $440. Like right now, for example.

The Pixel 8 might be the latest model and the Pixel 8 Pro is the best Google has to offer right now, but the Pixel 7 is still a wonderful way to use Android and all of your favorite apps. Now, Woot is offering one unlocked and with 128GB of storage with a deep $160 discount. And it even comes in the best color, too.

See at Woot

That color is of course Obsidian, but it frankly wouldn't matter what the color was at this price. We loved the Pixel 7 when we reviewed it a year ago, noting that it had an elegant design and a good camera for the price. That's still the case today, and with Android 14 it's even better than ever. With a large 6.3-inch display and 5G support, what more could you need?

The Pixel 8 comes with Google's Titan M2 security core alongside the Tensor G2 package that ensures fast performance and solid battery life. You'll also benefit from all of that Google magic including 8x Super Res Zoom, Cinematic Blur, and more.

However, a word of warning. This deal isn't going to be here for long -- Woot says that there's a day left but the deal could come to a close sooner if the outlet sells through the stock that it has left. If that happens, the deal is done and you'll miss out. Make sure to keep that in mind if you're considering making a purchase today.

Get your next phone for the best price.
Set price alerts on your favorite models with the CNET Shopping extension and get notified when prices drop.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans