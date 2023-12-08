Google's Original Pixel Watch Returns to Its Amazon All-Time Low for the Holidays

A good smartwatch can change your relationship with your phone and can be a great way to stop you picking it up all the time. Whether you just need to know the time or want to see what that notification is about, a smartwatch can be the answer to getting sidetracked and doomscrolling social media. But they can be expensive but luckily, right now you can get the Google Pixel Watch for a fraction of its regular price.

Order your new Pixel Watch from Amazon today and you will pay just $200, a price that saves you $150 without any of those annoying codes or coupons. What's more, this deal gets you one of the best smartwatches around in time for Christmas -- perfect for a last-minute gift.

The sale model is Wi-Fi compatible and boasts a variety of features. For your health, there's Fitbit activity tracking, along with six months of Fitbit Premium included. The Pixel can track your heart rate and get insight into your sleep as well as assess your heart rhythm for AFib with ECG. There's also Emergency SOS, so your watch can alert trusted contacts or 911 if you're feeling unsafe.

Stay connected through at-a-glance messages, checking your inbox, and making phone calls. You can set up Google Wallet, Maps, and calendar notifications as well.

All of this comes in a slick design. The face has a circular, domed design with Wear OS by Google, so it's easier than ever to see and manage from your watch. Made with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, it can withstand up to 5 atm. (50 meters) of water resistance. The sale price includes a variety of colors, so be sure to pick the one you like best before adding anything to your cart.

And if you're in the market for a new phone, our roundup of the best Google Pixel deals can help you get a discounted device that is perfect for pairing with the Pixel Watch.