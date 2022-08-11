Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Google's Nest Video Doorbell Drops to Within Dollars of Its Lowest Price Ever

The lowest we've ever seen it go was $148, and this deal is just $2 more.

When Google launched another version of its video doorbell in 2021, we were impressed by how the device can scan faces. It can tell you who's at your front door if you upload images of friends and family members and ID them in the app. We voted the Nest Doorbell (battery version) the best video doorbell from Google for 2022, but the wired version works just as well and right now it's $80 off on both Best Buy and Amazon.

Google Nest video doorbell (wired)
$146 at Amazon

This doorbell is usually $229, but it occasionally drops to $150, as it is right now. It's unclear how long this price will remain low, so it's better to get it sooner rather than later. The doorbell offers crisp high-definition video with night vision. With a 4:3 ratio, you can easily see what's at your doorstep in its entirety.

Check the doorbell from wherever you are with 24/7 streaming and continuous video recording. You can also go back and view a 3-hour snapshot history. The doorbell gives you alerts when a person is at your door, even if they don't ring the doorbell. Because it's wired, it requires an indoor power adapter that isn't included in the purchase. You can also opt for the battery-operated Nest doorbell, which is $180.

Upgrading to smart plugs, lights and speakers?

Install the CNET Shopping extension and we'll help you turn your house into a smart home without breaking the bank.