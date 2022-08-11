Google's Nest Video Doorbell Drops to Within Dollars of Its Lowest Price Ever

When Google launched another version of its video doorbell in 2021, we were impressed by how the device can scan faces. It can tell you who's at your front door if you upload images of friends and family members and ID them in the app. We voted the Nest Doorbell (battery version) the best video doorbell from Google for 2022, but the wired version works just as well and right now it's $80 off on both and .

This doorbell is usually $229, but it occasionally drops to $150, as it is right now. It's unclear how long this price will remain low, so it's better to get it sooner rather than later. The doorbell offers crisp high-definition video with night vision. With a 4:3 ratio, you can easily see what's at your doorstep in its entirety.

Check the doorbell from wherever you are with 24/7 streaming and continuous video recording. You can also go back and view a 3-hour snapshot history. The doorbell gives you alerts when a person is at your door, even if they don't ring the doorbell. Because it's wired, it requires an indoor power adapter that isn't included in the purchase. You can also opt for the , which is $180.