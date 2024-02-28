Google's 256GB Pixel Tablet Costs Less Than the 128GB Model Today Only

If you're in the Google ecosystem and want to grab yourself a tablet, then the Google Pixel Tablet is the obvious choice. It might not be the cheapest tablet that runs Android but it's one of the best, especially considering the fact it comes with a charging stand that doubles as a speaker. And right now you can pick up the upgraded 256GB model for less than you'd normally pay for the base model with just 128GB of storage.

The sale is available for today only at Best Buy with both the porcelain and hazel models discounted by $150 there. Amazon is matching the deals, dropping both models to $449, giving you an alternative place to snag the deal. We expect prices will rise at Amazon at the end of the day, too.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

